NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 19,729 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NWTN by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

