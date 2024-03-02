TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.940-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.94-4.02 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

