Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Global Industrial has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE:GIC opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Industrial by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 79,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

