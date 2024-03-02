BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 54.4% in February

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BIO-key International Stock Down 0.5 %
BKYI opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $15.30.
BIO-key International Company Profile
