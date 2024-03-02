Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Releases Earnings Results

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16), reports. The business had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.47%.

Enerflex Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Enerflex by 12,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Enerflex by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

