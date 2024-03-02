Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the January 31st total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,849,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $401,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

