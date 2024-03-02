Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the January 31st total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,849,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
