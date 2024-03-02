Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 588,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 471,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2,408.2% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 327,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 314,072 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 576.0% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 297,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 253,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

