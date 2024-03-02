UBS Group Increases Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $102.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Get Bruker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $88.33 on Friday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.