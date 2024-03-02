AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) PT Raised to $10.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AVPT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

