AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AvePoint by 274.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,267 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in AvePoint by 20.4% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 71,993 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Featured Stories

