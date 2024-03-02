Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,553,802 shares in the company, valued at $54,205,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.