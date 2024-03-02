ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ADT also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

ADT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ADT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

