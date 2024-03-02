Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.3 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.350 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $175.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.17. Novanta has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock worth $2,905,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

