Goodfellow Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Goodfellow Price Performance
GDL opened at C$15.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.14. Goodfellow has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.23.
About Goodfellow
