Goodfellow Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

GDL opened at C$15.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.14. Goodfellow has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

