Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,991 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
