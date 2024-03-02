Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.03.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

