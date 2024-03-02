Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13, reports. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Magnite updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Magnite Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.23 on Friday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 132.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

