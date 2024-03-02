Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SILK stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 9.11. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

