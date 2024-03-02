Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Stantec updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS.
Stantec Price Performance
STN stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. Stantec has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05.
Stantec Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.