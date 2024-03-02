Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Stantec updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS.

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. Stantec has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.