Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 26th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Yum China has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of YUMC opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,249 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Yum China by 23,769.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Yum China by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

