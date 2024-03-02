US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 5th

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1531 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USVN opened at $47.86 on Friday. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile
