LQR House Inc. (LQR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 50.00 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

LQR House Stock Down 9.6 %

LQR opened at $2.84 on Friday. LQR House has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $435.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Insider Activity at LQR House

In related news, CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 34,650 shares of LQR House stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,041.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

