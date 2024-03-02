The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

