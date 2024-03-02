Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $11,083,220. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

