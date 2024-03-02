Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $380,823,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after buying an additional 1,323,167 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

