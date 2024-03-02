Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,798 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

