Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 149,408 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,408 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in News were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $27.40 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

