Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,758 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

