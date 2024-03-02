Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 79,542 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,542 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

CPRT stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.