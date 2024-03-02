Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EEM opened at $40.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

