FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 264.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after buying an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $36.50 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.