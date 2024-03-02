Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 159,606 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,606 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.14% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

