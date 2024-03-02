Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,940 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

