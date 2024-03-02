West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE WFG opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -41.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

