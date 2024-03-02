Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stake Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 208.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,320 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of FOX worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

