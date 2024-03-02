Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 145,976 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 145,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,648,101 shares of company stock valued at $593,310,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

