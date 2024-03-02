Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1,247.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,245 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 865,554 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.