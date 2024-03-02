Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NYSE PAAS opened at $12.89 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

