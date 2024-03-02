Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 19,034 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $163.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average is $149.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $164.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

