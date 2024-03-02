Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 47,144 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Target were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

