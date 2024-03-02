Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

