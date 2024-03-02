Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $138.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

