Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,238 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $111,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SH opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.