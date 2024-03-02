nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,886 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

