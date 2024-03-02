Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,512,000 after purchasing an additional 660,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

