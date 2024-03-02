Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.71 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $268.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

