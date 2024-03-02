PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 208.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $72,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 277,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,003 shares of company stock worth $6,708,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $158.45. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

