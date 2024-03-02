GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Holdings Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.