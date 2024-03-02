The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,742,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 791.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 893,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,245 shares of company stock valued at $27,739,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.