Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 11.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

